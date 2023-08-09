The advent of Has Facebook hurt us? The answer comes from a maxi independent scientific study by the Oxford Internet Institute, which investigated the impact of the worldwide spread of the ‘progenitor’ of social networks.

And no, it cannot be said that it was so, without running the risk of being proven wrong. In fact, this is in summary the conclusion of the study that investigated without however finding evidence that correlated its rise on a global level to widespread psychological damage. Led by professors Andrew Przybylski and Matti Vuorre, the research used well-being data for nearly one million people in 72 countries over a 12-year period; and actual individual usage data for millions of Facebook users worldwide.

In the work published by the Royal Society, the authors reiterate not only that they have not found evidence that the diffusion of Facebook has a negative link with well-being, indeed “in fact, the analysis indicates that Facebook is probably related to well-being in a positive way” Przybylski explains.

“Although reports of adverse psychological outcomes associated with social media are common in academic and popular writings, evidence of harms is, on balance, more speculative than conclusive“, reads the document. Przybylski assures: “We have carefully examined the best data available”. The Oxford team therefore debunks what seems to be a false myth. But at the same time it points out the meaning of what emerged from the study. – specifies Przybylski – that this is proof that Facebook is positive for the well-being of users”. Rather the sense is that “the best global data do not support the idea that the expansion of social media has a negative global association with the well-being within various nations and demographic groups”.

“Much research on social media use and well-being has been hampered by an exclusive focus on data from the Global North – notes co-author Vuorre – In our new study we cover the widest possible geography for the first time, analyzing Facebook usage data overlaid with robust well-being data, and offering for the first time a truly global perspective of the impact ” . Facebook was involved in the research, but only to provide data, and did not commission or fund the study, the team said..

The Oxford research project started before the Covid pandemic. The researchers combined data from the Gallup World Poll Survey on well-being, covering nearly one million people from 2008 to 2019, with Facebook data on global engagement levels. Today, the social network reports nearly three billion users worldwide, but this research examines the early days of the platform’s international penetration. To better understand the plausible range of associations with well-being nationwide, the two scientists delve into,”we linked data tracking global Facebook adoption with three indicators of well-being: life satisfaction, negative and positive psychological experiences“.

“We looked at the active Facebook users per capita in 72 countries, males and females in two age groups (13-34 and over 35)“, illustrate Przybylski and Vuorre. Conclusion: no evidence of negative associations was found, in many cases there were instead positive correlations between Facebook and well-being indicators. The association was slightly more positive for males, but these trends were not significant. Additionally, the link was generally more positive for young people across countries. These effects were small, but significant. “Our findings – concludes Vuorre – should help steer the debate on social media towards more empirical research foundations”.