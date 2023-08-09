The American workplace rental company WeWork has “substantial doubts” about the company’s continued existence. WeWork announced this on Tuesday evening after the close of trading in the United States presentation of the half-year figures.

WeWork, which operates internationally, made a loss of USD 635 million (578 million euros) in the first six months of 2023, halving the loss in the same period the year before. Sales rose 7 percent to $1.7 billion. But the numbers fell short of WeWork’s expectations three months ago.

As of June 2023, WeWork still has 610 real estate locations in 33 countries, with a total of approximately 715,000 workspaces available for rent and 512,000 members using them. This leads to an occupancy rate of 72 percent, 3 percent less than a year ago. In the Netherlands, WeWork only rents out workplaces in Amsterdam. The company currently has three locations in the center and one on the Zuidas.

WeWork has struggled with the business model for years. The company rents real estate in order to offer it as flexible (co)workplaces to members. In 2019, the company, which is 46 percent owned by Japanese tech investor SoftBank, wanted to go public to raise new money to invest. WeWork was valued at $47 billion at the time. That IPO fell through, and led to the departure of co-founder Adam Neumann.

Since then, the company has terminated about 600 lease contracts and laid off thousands of employees to cut costs. In 2021, WeWork went public after all, by merging with an empty stock exchange shell. But that did not bring the desired financial redemption, partly due to the corona pandemic, which caused a lot of office vacancy. The stock fell 95 percent in value last year.

‘Oversupply of real estate’

On Wednesday at the opening of the stock exchange in New York, WeWork shares lost another third of their value and are now at about 15 cents. That means WeWork is currently worth about $120 million, 0.3 percent of its estimated value in 2019.

WeWorks interim boss David Tolley, who succeeded CEO Sandeep Mathrani in May this year, blamed the poor performance on the difficult economic situation, which is also affecting the real estate market. “There is an oversupply in commercial real estate, there is increasing competition in flexible workspace and the macroeconomic swings are driving higher membership turnover and weaker demand than we expected,” he said.

He also said that WeWork will do everything in its power to keep the company afloat in the coming period. Success will depend in part on whether WeWork management succeeds in improving liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months. To achieve this, WeWork wants, among other things, to reduce the rent and tenant costs for the properties it leases through restructuring and negotiating the lease terms. Turnover must also increase and the decline in members must be halted. Furthermore, the company continues to cut costs while seeking new capital, either through the issue of new shares or through the sale of real estate.

Read also: WeWork imploded, bounced back and goes public on Thursday.

