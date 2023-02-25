Thursday, February 23, 2023, 10:27 p.m.



The former Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, has been sentenced this Thursday by the Los Angeles County Superior Court (USA) to another 16 years in prison for rape and sexual abuse of an Italian actress and model in February 2013 in a Beverly Hills hotel room, according to CNN.

This sentence is in addition to the other 23 years in prison that a New York jury sentenced him in December 2020, two years after the accusations against him came to light, for a charge of third-degree rape committed against Jessica Mann , and a first-degree sex offense involving production assistant Mimi Haley.

However, the jury – made up of five women and seven men – acquitted the discredited film mogul of the most serious charges, first degree rape and, especially, of predatory sexual conduct that could have led to life imprisonment.

Thursday’s sentencing is the second for Weinstein on sexual assault charges since a 2017 report by The New York Times and The New Yorker revealed his alleged history of sexual assault, harassment and secret deals using his influence as a Hollywood mogul to take advantage of young woman.

More than 100 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since the year, when the #MeToo movement broke out, when countless actresses, models and women from the world of cinema denounced the producer.