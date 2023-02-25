Fan violates security, looks for a photo with Haaland and is arrested, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
It happened in the game Leipizg vs. Manchester City.
the RB Leipzig and Manchester City They drew 1-1 this Wednesday in a game that Pep Guardiola’s men dominated at will in the first half, but found a good reaction from Marco Rose’s men in the second.
Ryan Mahrez opened the scoring for City in the 27th minute and Josko Gvardiol tied for Leipzig in 70.
City took control of the game from the beginning against a Leipzig team that seemed to have as its motto to try to keep zero in its goal and look for sporadic chances to counterattack.
Guardiola’s team kept the ball in the opposite half and circulated it near the area, trying to open spaces. However, the auctions did not arrive.
The madness
The different note of the game was carried out by a fan, who entered the field, crossed the entire field in search of a photo with his idol, Haaland.
The supporter entered shouting “Erling! Erling!”, breached security and made his way to City’s dressing room, where he was detained by police and security agents.
In the video you can see how he prepared himself and all the action since he ran from the tirbuna to the technical zone.
HE WENT INTO THE TUNNEL! This City fan wanted a photo with Haaland after the draw #CHAMPIONSxESPN against Leipzig and ran onto the field of play and no one stopped him until he got close to the entrance to the changing rooms.
📽️ TikTok/zyball9 pic.twitter.com/Rpg8Mn8HPS
– SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 23, 2023
