Fan violates security, looks for a photo with Haaland and is arrested, video

the RB Leipzig and Manchester City They drew 1-1 this Wednesday in a game that Pep Guardiola’s men dominated at will in the first half, but found a good reaction from Marco Rose’s men in the second.

Ryan Mahrez opened the scoring for City in the 27th minute and Josko Gvardiol tied for Leipzig in 70.

(Egan Bernal: his doctor breaks the silence and talks about the knee injury)

(Shakira brings out the witch again after song with Karol G, against Piqué?, video)

City took control of the game from the beginning against a Leipzig team that seemed to have as its motto to try to keep zero in its goal and look for sporadic chances to counterattack.

Guardiola’s team kept the ball in the opposite half and circulated it near the area, trying to open spaces. However, the auctions did not arrive.

The madness

The different note of the game was carried out by a fan, who entered the field, crossed the entire field in search of a photo with his idol, Haaland.

The supporter entered shouting “Erling! Erling!”, breached security and made his way to City’s dressing room, where he was detained by police and security agents.

In the video you can see how he prepared himself and all the action since he ran from the tirbuna to the technical zone.

(Is it another Piqué? This has been his physical change since he finished with Shakira)