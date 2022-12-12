Prince Harry and his wife Meghan claim they were used to media “feed the wolves” and accuse the royal family of “lying to protect” William, heir to the throne, in a trailer for the second installment of his controversial documentary.

(Also: ‘Harry and Meghan’: the revelations of the documentary that puts the crown in check)

In the early episodes of the docuseries “Harry & Meghan”the Dukes of Sussex criticized above all the media harassment to which they claim to have been subjected and denounced the “unconscious bias” of royalty in terms of racism.

(You may be interested in: Harry and Meghan: conflicts in the royal family continue after Elizabeth II’s goodbye)

But the second installment, made up of three episodes that will be broadcast this Thursday, is set to be more explosive for the royal family, since the youngest son of King Carlos III and the American mestizo exactriz will tell their version about how and why they abruptly left the british royal family in 2020.

“They didn’t just throw me to the wolves, they used me to feed the wolves,” says Meghan Markle in a new trailer.

“They think it’s normal to lie to protect my brother, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect us,” said Harry, 38, referring to William, the new Prince of Wales, 40.

They think it’s normal to lie to protect my brother, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect us.

The broadcast of the first three episodes did not bring shocking revelations as some feared, and as had already happened in 2021 with the explosive interview, marked by accusations of racism, that the couple gave to the American television star, Oprah Winfrey.

(Also: The eccentricities and tantrums revealed by the new biography of King Carlos III)

However, his portrayal of the British monarchy and commonwealth union of states as old-fashioned and imperialist institutions angered some in the UK, where Harry and Meghan are wildly unpopular.

The conservative press accused them of hypocrisy, of not telling the truth and of disrespect for the monarchical institution three months after the death of Isabel II and the accession of Carlos III to the throne.

AFP