emilio lara He was one of Club América’s revelation players during the 2022 Apertura tournament, the youth youth squad took ownership once Jorge Sanchez emigrated to European football with the ajax of the eredivisie and thanks to his good performances, he earned the trust of the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortiz.
However, during the final phase of the tournament, the young defender made some mistakes due to his inexperience, which caused the team to not progress further during the tournament and ended up being eliminated in the semifinals.
In this way, the 20-year-old player will have a new tournament to redeem himself and continue forging his career, but there is a drawback and that is that, two weeks ago, the Azulcrema team returned to preseason work to work towards the Clausura 2023 and emilio lara It has not been presented, but this has an explanation.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Mexican defender has permission to report to the preseason with the club until this Monday, December 12, since he spent a few days with the Mexican team, as part of the sparring sessions that the Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino for the European tour prior to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Beside emilio lara, roman martinez Y Karel Campos They were also in said concentration, so they will also report in the nest this Monday. They will do medical exams and it is expected that they will then travel to Cancun to join the preseason. The three missed the friendly match against the Cancun FC last Sunday where the capital squad beat the locals 0-2 at Andrés Quintana Roo.
#reason #Emilio #Lara #continues #reporting #América
Leave a Reply