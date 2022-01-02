In the recent special Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts, many well-known faces of the world of Harry Potter have appeared, including actors and directors. The writer of the saga, JK Rowling, however, did not appear. The official reason for his absence has now been unveiled.

Entertainment Weekly explains what happened: JK Rowling was invited to the Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts special, but the writer’s team finally decided that the woman’s previous comments were more than enough for the reunion. The special included some archival videos of Rowling from 2019.

The source states that i controversial comments by JK Rowling were not taken into account in the final decision that led to the writer’s absence from Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts. Obviously, what is reported is the official reason: we cannot know if in reality there are other reasons behind the scenes. This is all we currently know and we cannot speculate further.

During Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts we also discovered new details about what happened to Emma Watson, who for a moment had thought of abandoning the saga.