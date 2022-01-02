From January 8, the Westlanders will cross the far north in eight days and – that is the intention – to reach their final destination. The place they eventually travel to? That is the big question at the moment. But one thing is certain. In any case, it is cold, freezing cold. ,,Thermal underwear is stocked”, laughs Rick Dijkhuizen, who meets an adventurous travel companion in Willem van Zeijl. “It can be as much as -15 degrees Celsius.”