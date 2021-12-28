Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will feature the presence of the most prominent characters from the famous magic franchise. The special is given for the 20-year anniversary of the premiere of the first movie of the ‘boy who lived’, which was re-released on November 20.

A week ago, HBO Max released the long-awaited trailer that gives us a first glimpse of the meeting between the actors and filmmakers of the saga. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson confirmed their attendance. Now, the same platform brings us photos and short videos of what we will see in the long-awaited special.

Official Harry Potter 20th anniversary: ​​return to Hogwarts poster. Photo: HBO Max

Harry Potter 20th anniversary: ​​return to Hogwarts trailer

In the featured video, the cast recalls the movies, as well as the events they filmed in the Great Hall at Hogwarts. Emma Watson said: “It seems that time has not passed, and a lot of years have passed.”

For his part, Daniel Radcliffe commented that something that had scared him after filming The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was “seeing the end of something important in his life”, but when he saw everyone happy he realized that “ nothing had finished ”. “We are family and we will always be part of the lives of others” added Rupert Grint, who is returning to television after some time away from it.

Images of the reunion of Harry Potter: return to Hogwarts

The streaming platform HBO Max has published, through its official Twitter account, unpublished photographs of the expected meeting scheduled for January 1, 2022.

Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix) and Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter). Photo: HBO Max Latin America

Emma Watson with Daniel Radcliffe. Photo: HBO Max Latin America

Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix) and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black). Photo: HBO Max Latin America

Emma Watson and Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid). Photo: HBO Max Latin America

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) with Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy). Photo: HBO Max Latin America