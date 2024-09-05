Warner Bros. has revealed what free content is coming to Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions over the coming weeks and months. This includes a themed event with another great game dedicated to the London wizard: Hogwarts Legacy.

Upcoming Content in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

The developers have revealed that in September we will be able to complete a Hogwarts Legacy themed eventIt’s unclear exactly what it will include, but we can expect at the very least some character skins for some of the open-world action game’s most iconic characters.

The official image of the upcoming content in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Following this, in October, there will be an event in Halloween theme. Season 0 of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will air during the autumn, followed during the winter by Season 1themed around Defense Against the Dark Arts. There will also be a Hogwarts holiday event – ​​we assume it’s Christmas-themed – and a Yule Ball-style event.

More generally for 2024, the team reconfirms that they are working on the Nintendo Switch version of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and also on a 6 vs 6 mode for PvP (player versus player).

We just have to wait for all this content to be created and then find out what is planned for 2025. We remind you that the game is already available and that we can see all the details of the gameplay in an in-depth video.