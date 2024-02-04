It was supposed to be a carefree festival, the annual foolish carnival parade in the southern Baden town of Kehl. But then a fire breaks out in one of the moving trucks. At least five people are injured.

bA carnival car fire in Kehl, Baden-Württemberg on Sunday left five people injured, at least one of them seriously. This was announced by the police in Offenburg.

According to initial information from a police spokesman, a car trailer was suspected of deflagrating on Sunday. This caused the vehicle to catch fire. To save themselves from the flames, several people who were on the trailer jumped onto the street. According to police, the moving truck was badly damaged. The carnival parade in the southern Baden city was canceled in the afternoon.

According to current knowledge, shortly after 3 p.m. the cause of a unit on the trailer deflagrated for reasons that are still unclear. According to police, the fire department extinguished the fire promptly.

A rescue helicopter was deployed. The police have not yet been able to provide any information about the extent of the damage. The officers from the Kehl police station began the investigation.