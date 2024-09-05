The wait is over for those who want to see the debut of Javier Aguirre as coach of the Mexican National Teamas it will be measured against New Zealand in the next few days and will begin his third stage as coach of Mexico.
This is the first of two duels that will take place in the first FIFA date after the summer and, above all, after the resounding failure in the America’s Cupa tournament that cost Jaime Lozano his job as strategist Tricolor.
It will be the national team of New Zealand the one that tries to put the new era of Mexico; However, the match will be played in the United States and it is expected that the Aztec fans will be present again to support and evaluate this new process.
Below we leave you all the details so you don’t miss the match between Mexico vs New Zealandthe first of the renewed It was Aguirre: Schedule, broadcast channel, predictions, possible lineups and latest news of both teams.
Channel: TUDN, Channel 5, Azteca 7
Online streaming: ViX and Aztecadeportes.com
- Mexico 0-0 Ecuador (Copa America)
- Venezuela 1-0 Mexico (America’s Cup)
- Mexico 1-0 Jamaica (Copa America)
- Mexico 2-3 Brazil (Friendly)
- Mexico 0-4 Uruguay (Friendly)
- New Zealand 3-0 Vanuatu (OFC Nations Cup Final)
- New Zealand 5-0 Tahiti (OFC Nations Cup Semi-Final)
- Vanuatu 0-4 New Zealand (OFC Nations Cup)
- New Zealand 3-0 Solomon Islands (OFC Nations Cup)
- New Zealand 0-0 Tunisia (Friendly)
The most important thing you should know is that Javier Aguirre presented his first call as coach of the Mexican National Teamin which the absences of Edson Álvarez, Hirving Lozano, Raúl Jiménez, Guillermo Ochoa and Jorge Sánchez stand out.
Among the surprises, the presence of Alex Padillagoalkeeper of Athletic Bilbao; as well as that of Guillermo Martinezof Pumas; Fidel AmbrizRayados’ new signing. and the return of Jesus Gallardonow in Toluca.
They have all been training since September 1st, the date that was set for them to report to the new team of coaches headed by The Basque Aguirre.
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Julian Araujo, Johan Vasquez, Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Luis Chavez, Orbelin Pineda
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Santi Gimenez and Julian Quinones
Even though the Mexican National Team not going through a good moment and deficiencies in some positions, they face a selection of New Zealand which has no competition in the Oceania confederation, and although they have just won the title, their individual quality is below that of Mexico.
Prediction: Mexico 2-0 New Zealand
