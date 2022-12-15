The Duke and Duchess of Sussex presented the Harry & Meghan docuseries as part of a million-dollar deal with Netflix. The Guardian estimates that it was about 100 million dollars and the production is currently the most watched documentary in the history of the streaming platform, which today premieres volume 2. “It accumulated more viewing time on the service than any other documentary during its run. first week,” the company said.

Despite criticism in the United Kingdom -they maintain that the popularity of the Sussexes has declined since the production premiered-, in the docuseries Harry presents his wife as someone very similar to his mother, Princess Diana, with whom shares “the same empathy and the same warmth”.

Amid accusations of racism and classism against Meghan for her African-American origin and her training as an actress, the prince points out that he did what was necessary so that history does not repeat itself.

“Basically, it’s the hunter versus the prey. You have to get in the game or bad things will be published about you. It’s a cutthroat business. With Meghan there were no limits.” Adds Harry: “The nature of being born into this position…and the level of hate that has been sparked in the last three years, especially against my wife and son, made me concerned for the safety of my family. My job is to keep my family safe.”

For the American newspaper Deadline, it is clear that the audience wants to continue knowing the interior of the British monarchy. “The public is crying out for more information about the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal family. The first three episodes of her Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan premiered last week to 81.55 million hours watched.

The production is also on its way to surpass fiction programs on that platform on which ‘The Crown’ also premiered. “This is the third series to cross that milestone in its first 28 days on the service, behind ‘The Squid Game’ and ‘Stranger Things 4’.”

According to the trailer for the last volume, the couple’s criticism of the royal family increases, as they will talk about their decision to move away from royalty. “(I was) thrown to the wolves, instead she was being fed by the wolves,” Meghan stated. It should be noted that Harry & Meghan share only the couple’s version. “Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content of this documentary.”

The agreement with Netflix contemplates that the couple continue creating content. With their company Archewell Productions, they would make documentaries, movies, and children’s shows. In a statement, they said: “We will focus on creating content that informs, but also gives hope. As new parents, it’s also important for us to do inspiring family shows.”

Ahead of the docuseries’ premiere, Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer and Co-Head of Netflix, said: “We are incredibly proud that they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited to tell stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences around the world.