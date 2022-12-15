Two podiums, zero victories, last place in the Constructors’ standings: Honda closed the 2022 MotoGP season as badly as possible. The physical problems of Marc Marquez once again frustrated the ambitions of the Japanese giant who did not find in Pol Espargarò, Takaaki Nakagami and Alex Marquez sufficiently competitive players to compensate for the fact that the eight-time world champion had to be generous in mid-service.

After the fourth operation, the phenomenon born in 1993 returned in promising physical conditions, but the technical problems of the RC213V did not allow the Catalan to go beyond a considerable second place obtained in Australia at Phillip Island. Marquez had high hopes on the prototype that he would have available in the end-of-season tests in Valencia, but the Honda tested at the Ricardo Tormo before the winter break didn’t satisfy him at all.

Therefore, the top Honda rider decided not to leave any stone unturned and revealed that he spent almost a week in Japan to calibrate the work together with the golden wing technicians in view of the test scheduled at Sepang in Malaysia starting from February 10th: “I always ask the maximum from my manufacturer, Honda – he declared as a guest at an event organized by Estrella Galicia, one of his sponsors – the Valencia test was not as we expected, but I was in Japan for 5 days and in February they will bring some things, we have only one cartridge to shoot. In my last few races it was clear that I had speed, but I want to win, and to win it is necessary for the bike to help me. You decide what to risk on the bike and my DNA is to take risks”.

With regard to the competition and the fact that Francesco Bagnaia will take to the track as reigning world champion, Marquez wanted to warn all his rivals that it won’t be so tame like at the end of 2022 when he preferred to avoid any trouble that could have put him in a bad light: “There was little melee in 2022, it’s one thing to be politically correct and another thing to want to win and I want to win.”