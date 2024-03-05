Bayern qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League this Tuesday by defeating Lazio 3-0 with two goals from Harry Kane and one from Thomas Müller, and thus overturned the 1-0 defeat suffered in the first leg.

Bayern needed the goals, but the first arrival came from Lazio with a deflected shot by Guendozi in the 5th minute. The shot had not carried much danger, but it was a sign that Bayern was going to face a game walking on the edge of the knife and trying to achieve the balance between the urgency of scoring a goal and the need not to give advantages in defense.

In the first half hour Bayern had the ball and chances, the best being a shot by Musiala in the 14th minute that Prodebel stopped with his fists and another by Harry Kane in the 17th that the Lazio goalkeeper deflected into a corner.

But Bayern's dominance was interrupted by relatively long possession phases by Lazio that took away the fluidity and rhythm of the match. Access to the Lazio area was difficult and each arrival cost the Bavarian team a lot against an entrenched rival. However, Bayern managed to break the Roman wall.

The first goal, scored by Kane, came in the 39th minute. The play began with a ball into the area from Pavlovic that Müller headed down for Raphael Guerreiro, who hit the ball badly, but Kane reacted and won the rebound to score header. The goal gave Bayern some relief.

Just two minutes earlier, Lazio had had their best finish with a deflected header from Immobile and the atmosphere was tense. Bayern still needed the second goal to think about the quarterfinals and it came from a corner kick in added time of the first act, when Müller scored with a header from Mathjis de Light's cross. Bayern went into the break with the result they needed, but there was still the challenge of maintaining it and, if possible, increasing it in the second 45 minutes.

In the first quarter of an hour of the second half, Bayern had a lot of possession, but in their own half, and their priority seemed to be avoiding ball losses. Lazio was forced to do more and began to give spaces that Bayern took advantage of.

In the 59th minute, Guerreiro had a good chance with a deflected shot from a pass from

Kane. In the 66th minute came the third, scored by the English striker, who took advantage of a rebound after a shot by Leroy Sané that Probedel could not control. The third goal was the final sentence.

Bayern controlled the match and Lazio, except for a deflected shot by Luis Alberto, had no dangerous approaches. The classification gives hope to coach Thomas Tuchel to continue on the Bavarian team's bench until the end of the season.

