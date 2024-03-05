From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 05/03/2024 – 19:30

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad backed down and accepted the Chamber of Deputies' request for changes to the events sector to be made by bill and not as a provisional measure, as the government wanted.

The Events Sector Emergency Resumption Program (Perse) was created in 2019 to assist the bar and restaurant sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Treasury had suggested the resumption of tax collection for the sector from April, via provisional measure, which generated protests from deputies linked to the sector. The gradual reinstatement of the payroll for 17 sectors of the economy was removed from the text to be converted into a bill.

The minister explained that the new Perse will be limited to some segments. “There will be a vision focused on those segments that still require care. It will all be due to constitutional urgency, especially because they need to vote on municipalities, Perse and re-encumbrance before the MP, which will continue to be processed. The MP has the issue of compensation, which Lira himself recognized that there is no way not to vote for except for the MP herself,” he said.

Haddad said he had received suggestions to shield the program from abuse, but said that the 11,000 companies served by Perse earn more today than before the pandemic. “Revenue in 2019, therefore pre-pandemic, was R$146 billion. Revenue in 2020, the peak of the pandemic, was R$101 billion. And revenue in 2022 was already R$200 billion, so we are already in a clear recovery”, he concluded.