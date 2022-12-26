COLPISA Madrid Monday, December 26, 2022, 19:24



Boxing Day, the traditional day of English football dedicated body and soul to football at the height of Christmas, marked the return of top-level club competition after the World Cup in Qatar. He did it with two proper names in his afternoon stretch, since Harry Kane was decisive for Tottenham’s incomplete comeback to the final draw at two at home to Brentford, while Julen Lopetegui made his debut as Wolverhampton coach with an ‘in extremis’ victory against Everton at Goodison Park.

The victory in the blue zone of Liverpool allows the Wolves to approach the salvation positions, the first objective that Lopetegui will have in his adventure in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Tottenham’s equalizer was taken advantage of by Newcastle, who consolidated their position in the Champions League with their resounding victory at the Leicester fiefdom. The pharaonic Saudi project in St. James Park walks with a firm step and allows the numerous and faithful supporters of the magpies to dream of returning, two decades later, to the maximum continental competition.

Likewise, in the most special day for English football, Brighton came even closer to the European positions with their victory at the home of new bottom team, Southampton, while Fulham also looks up after defeating Crystal at home Palace, who despite everything breathes easy in the middle of the table.