Chainsaw Man is the hit anime of the fall 2022 season, it achieved huge sales of the manga and the anime adaptation cultivated a lot of fans. Chainsaw Man is a work of Tatsuki Fujimoto and it has many points that make it shine. One of the remarkable ones are the characters, and Makima is one of the favorites.

Because of this, MAPPA Studios, which is in charge of the anime adaptation,released a special video summarizing his most shocking and exciting Makima moments. In this way, fans can appreciate it especially before the end of the first season of Chainsaw Man.

In the video we can see various shades of Makima, from the tender first moment he hugs Denji after becoming a Chainsaw Man until his enigmatic scene in the temple where we see an amazing and bloody technique that leaves us with many doubts.

Chainsaw Man will air the last episode of its first season on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. You can watch it through Crunchyroll, which has dubbed and subtitled episodes.

The adaptation of a second season has not yet been confirmed, despite the fact that it is known that there is material to make it, in addition to the support of the faithful fans. We will have to wait for news about it.

How many manga chapters does it have Chainsaw Man?

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work is composed of two parts. The first covers up to chapter 97, and focuses on the first bonds that Denji forms, especially with Makima, Aki and Power.

The second part is still in publication, it currently has 113 chapters. However, it must be remembered that the numbering of the first part was resumed – in other words, it only has 16 installments. This part follows a lonely Denji after the chaos of the control demon. Here he will face the mighty Horsemen who seek his head.

