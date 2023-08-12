Harry Kane is in Munich. Landing in the evening, medical check-up afterwards, then contract signing – and possibly a lightning debut for FC Bayern in the Supercup? The week-long transfer saga about the first 100 million euro purchase by the German record champions was in its final phase late on Friday evening. On the night of Saturday, the British newspaper “The Independent” even reported that Kane had signed and should already be eligible to play in the Supercup against RB Leipzig this Saturday. The hard-earned signature by the German record champions was therefore made around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. However, there was initially no official confirmation.

When coach Thomas Tuchel was still impatiently waiting for the arrival of the new Super Nine from London at lunchtime, his Leipzig Supercup opponent Marco Rose had already given the new football world star a warm welcome.

“Great player who knows exactly where the goal is. The Bundesliga can look forward to a world-class player. When the time comes, you can only congratulate Bayern,” said RB coach Rose in the middle of the countdown to the season overture between champions Bayern and DFB Cup winners RB Leipzig on Saturday (8:45 p.m. on Sat.1 and Sky) in Munich Arena.

With Kane right on the pitch? Tuchel also mentioned that as a possible option. A few hours before the landing of a private plane with Kane on board at 7:07 p.m. at Oberpfaffenhofen Airport near Munich, Tuchel had not been able to resolve the many conjunctions surrounding the Munich record transfer either; even if Kane’s “yes” to FC Bayern was already fixed, as was the agreement between FC Bayern’s chief negotiators around CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and Tottenham boss Daniel Levy.

“Supercup can give an enormous boost”

Over 200 million euros from the transfer fee (around 115 million euros) and four-year contract for Kane are moved in the total volume. Immediately after arriving in his new adopted country, 30-year-old Kane was chauffeured to a Munich hospital for the first part of the medical check-up. The investigations were considered the last hurdle before the mega transfer was completed. Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou had submitted verbally. “We’re going on without Harry,” he said on Friday.







Even without Kane, his future Bayern colleagues had prepared themselves for the first mandatory game of the season in the final training session, in which Tuchel wants to impress the league right away. “The Supercup can give an enormous boost,” said the 49-year-old with a view to the start of the Bundesliga six days later in Bremen. By then at the latest, Kane will also appear as the Lewandowski successor chosen by the Munich transfer committee in the jersey with the nine, in which the Polish top striker used to score goal after goal.



In the early evening, Kane landed near Munich with his entourage.

“We’re working flat out on it, but there is – as of now – no decision, no agreement,” said Tuchel when everyone was still waiting for Kane in Munich: “The important thing is that it’s our player.” Tuchel spoke of “highest Priority” to sign Kane and thus finally fill in the blank in the center of attack prominently: “It shows the importance of this transfer that we are trying to get the captain of the English national team from England and from the Premier League. It’s a big deal, a big signature we’re working on.”

In the media room on Säbener Straße, Tuchel did not speak like someone who still had doubts about the completion of the record transfer. After the Kane transfer saga, the Bayern era Kane should now begin promptly. “If he plays, we’ll try to defend him well,” Leipzig coach Rose announced prophylactically. The 75,000 spectators in the arena and millions of TV fans would enjoy a Supercup upgrade from Kane.

84 days after the 3-1 draw against Leipzig in Bayern’s last home game of the pre-season, two teams that are in the process of finding each other meet again in Munich. After his complicated broken leg, captain Manuel Neuer will still not be in the Bayern goal, but after Yann Sommer’s move to Inter Milan, the eternal placeholder Sven Ulreich.







But Tuchel made it clear that a good goalkeeper should be brought in. “It would not be enough just with Ulreich until Manu is back,” said the coach. Tuchel wants to present a greedy FC Bayern on the freshly laid arena lawn with Austrian Konrad Laimer, who has come from Leipzig free of charge, and possibly Kane as a joker. “It’s a final, it’s about a title, it’s a good test,” said Tuchel.

A year ago, both clubs offered a goal spectacle in the Supercup final at Munich 5: 3 in Leipzig. “The challenge of playing against Munich for a title in Munich is the greatest possible,” said RB coach Rose before the new edition. After a major upheaval, the cup winner is heading into the future all over again. Top performers Christopher Nkunku, Josko Gvardiol and Dominik Szoboszlai moved to the Premier League for big money. The league that is turning its back on top striker Kane.