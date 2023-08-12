Wafa Al Ali shares music that can make her cry and strengthen her in despondent political situations. The Lebanese band Mashrou’ Leila. Why? Wafa: ‘Their music teaches us to look at politics with a healthy dose of distrust, because politics is sometimes theater that distracts us from the content.’
- Guest:
- Wafa Al Ali
- Presentation:
- Gus Valk
- Editing, production and editing:
- Vita van Lennep
- Photo:
- Jalal Morchidi/EPA
