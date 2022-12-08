The first three episodes of the documentary about the life of the Dukes of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, They were broadcast this Thursday by the Netflix platform, in which the couple tells how they met and criticizes the strong interference of the press.

The prince, the youngest son of King Charles III, and Meghan decided at the beginning of 2020 to separate from the British Royal House to start a new life in California (USA), and be financially independent from the British monarchy. After this separation, the couple came to accuse the royal family of racism since she is mixed-race. Now, they tell their story on Netflix.

In the first chapters, the prince and his wife Meghan criticize the “unwritten contract” between the royal family and a British press that “exploits” them, and denounces latent racism.

“We had not been allowed to tell our story because they did not want to,” says the former American actress, 41, in one of the first three episodes of the documentary series “Harry & Meghan” released on Netflix on Thursday.

“We are not allowed, it has always been like this, until now,” they add together, explaining how since their first joint interview, on November 27, 2017, after the announcement of their engagement, all their statements and behavior were “a reality show. show orchestrated” by the palace.

“The pack of royal correspondents is essentially an extended public relations branch of the royal family, an arrangement that has been in place for over 30 years,” says Harry, 38, who continues to hold the tabloids responsible for the death. of her mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, when she was being chased by the paparazzi.

The revelations of the first episodes

The series begins with the love story between the prince and the actress, a fervent mixed-race feminist raised in the laid-back nonchalance of Hollywood, and progresses through its first three chapters to the eve of their wedding in May 2018.

In the show, the prince reveals that he decided to sacrifice “everything” to join the world of the former American actress and that, in turn, his wife gave up the freedom she enjoyed to “join my world.”

In the three chapters there are images of their secret meetings before their relationship came to light in 2016, as well as photographs and videos of the late Diana of Wales when the family went skiing or was on vacation at the beach.

There are also pictures of their 3-year-old son Archie starting to walk and Harry and Meghan’s holiday in Africa in 2016.

In the first chapter, Harry explains the obligations that the royal family has and the pressures that this implies. “This is duty and service, and I feel that being part of this family it is my duty to expose the exploitation and bribery that is in the media. My job is to keep the family safe,” says Harry, who also affirms the scope of the “hate” of which Meghan and her son have been victims.

In this first part, the documentary focuses on the relationship between them, which it describes as a “love story”. “This woman is amazing. She’s so easy on me. She’s everything she’s been looking for in a woman,” Harry admits.

The dukes reiterate their complaints of racism in the monarchy.

Referring to the women who enter the royal family, the prince points out that, for men, “there may be a temptation or an impulse to marry someone who fits the mold (by the monarchy), rather than someone who might time is destined to be with you. The difference between the decisions that are made with the head or with the heart”.

Harry and Meghan acknowledge that they decided to leave the Royal House after being victims of racist connotations in the tabloid coverage of their relationship.

Likewise, the prince points out that the problem for his family was the fact that the now Duchess of Sussex was an American actress, something that “clouded the judgment” of his relatives when he introduced her to his loved ones. In that sense, Meghan acknowledges that her being an actress “was the biggest problem.”

Among other things, the Duchess talks about the importance of protecting her children – Archie and Lilibet – who she says are part of a “truly historic family”.

the new chapters

Despite the large number of photos and different images of them and the royal family that appear in this documentary, nothing relevant is revealed to make the royals uncomfortable for the moment.

But the next three episodes, which will appear on December 15, are expected to be more damaging to the royal family, including details about the reasons that led the couple to leave the monarchy in 2020 to go live in California.

Barely recovered from the death of Isabel II In September, the royals are thus preparing for potentially explosive accusations at a time when they seek to modernize their image, promoted by the new monarchs Carlos III and Camila, and their heirs William and Kate.

Buckingham Palace did not comment ahead of the series premiere but royal household sources cited by the newspaper Daily Mail They assured this weekend that the monarchs are “a bit fed up” with the constant attacks.

In this first installment, the racism that Meghan denounces having suffered is already alluded to, from the brooch with a black head worn by the wife of a cousin of Elizabeth II at the first Christmas dinner with the actress in 2017 to images and comments about the colonial past of the British Empire.

“There is a very high level of unconscious bias,” says Harry, who says he had to correct his upbringing as a child.

And it is that the episodes come at the worst moment for the British royal family, shaken last week by a racism scandal on the part of a godmother of William, who had to resign as bridesmaid after making offensive comments to a black guest in Buckingham palace.

In a shocking interview last year with US television star Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan had already accused an unnamed member of the royal family of worrying about the color of their future children’s skin.

They are hypocrites, on the one hand they say they want privacy and on the other look what they post

The unpopularity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the United Kingdom, where they are accused of taking financial advantage of the monarchy without participating in their obligations, does not seem to improve with this documentary.

“They are hypocrites, on the one hand they say they want privacy and on the other watch what they post,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, who has worked for outlets including Britain’s BBC and CNN in the US, told AFP.

In his opinion, “they do it for two reasons: to earn a lot of money and to give their version, as a form of revenge.” But they are not addressed to the British public but “to the entire world with the United States at the center”, he considers.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from agencies

