Today the news broke that Luis Enrique, who has been the coach of the Spanish team in recent years, will not continue in office after his team’s performance in Qatar, eliminated in the round of 16 against the national team from Morocco. Spain has a new coach, the coach of the U-21 team, Luis de la Fuente will be in charge of directing the national bench from now on. That’s how Luis Enrique leaves, just 48 hours after the defeat against Morocco and after taking Spain to the Eurocup semifinals, the Nations League final and another Nations League Final Four.
After this decision was announced by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, social networks have not taken long to give their opinion on the matter and there are many who ask for the return of Sergio Ramos to the squad of the national team, they already asked for it to the current World Cup held in Qatar and there are opinions that now, with a new coach, the veteran central defender of Paris Saint Germain and former Real Madrid player, Sergio Ramos, could once again be included in a call-up with Spain.
The camero central defender has returned to compete after an injury that kept him off the pitch, earning his starting position at Paris Saint Germain, that is one of the conditions for requesting his return to the national team but, with 36 years old, this has been his last great opportunity. He could return to a Spanish squad, but only in the short term. For the next European Championship he would be 38 years old, on the brink of ending his sports career.
However, let’s remember that Ramos said before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were held that he would like to go and Luis de la Fuente, coach of the Olympic team at the time, did not comply with the central defender’s wishes.
