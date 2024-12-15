

The president of Real Betis Ángel Haro briefly attended the official media of the green and white team to assess, in addition to the victory achieved by the Betis team in Villarreal, the refereeing of Cuadra Fernández on the field of play and of Pizarro Gómez in the VAR, mainly , after the incredible expulsion for a direct red card in the 34th minute of the game against Chimy Ávila.

«We do not understand the referee’s action. The refereeing could have been decisive if it wasn’t for the great game our team played. But not only the field referee, but also the VAR referee. That he did not call the main referee in the Chimy action is rude. There have been serious errors. We understand that referee error is human, it can happen, but today was rude. I trust in the diligence of the CTA to act accordingly with what happened this afternoon at La Cerámica. I think that when there are errors like today’s we have to ask for explanations. We will see what happened, we will ask for the VAR audios,” said the Betic president about the arbitration.

Finally, regarding the victory, Haro congratulated himself on the great game that the team played on the La Cerámica grass: «First of all, I would like to congratulate the team, because they have overcome everything. It has been a very valuable victory, yes, also because of how it happened, with 60 minutes with one less player on the attacking side. It was not only because of the victory itself, but because we came from the trip to Moldova, we still had many casualties… but the team has overcome, not only with the initial advantage, but has scored a second goal and has managed to maintain the victory », he concluded.