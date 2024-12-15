After 10 episodes and a great run, the fourth edition of Drag Race Spain This Sunday came to an end with the coronation of Le Cocó as the new ‘queen’ of the country.

This season, a great success at Atresplayer, it has become one of the highest-rated editions of the franchise worldwidewith episodes that, without a doubt, will go down in the history of the format.

Chloe Vittu, Le Cocó and Vampirashian arrived as finalists to the grand final, where they faced their last challenge, live, before the eyes of dozens of fans, all the queens from their fourth edition and, among the public, a large number of queens from previous editions.

And, of course, led by Supremme de Luxe, the final installment once again included Ana Locking, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi as members of the jury, who They chose, in their first big decision, to leave out the Catalan.

In this way, the crown was between Le Cocó and Vampirashianwhich they did last lipsync of the edition with the song everything goes to the winnerABBA’s anthem in Nina’s version. In the end, the Madrid-based Le Cocó kept the scepter, becoming the new superstar spanish drag.

Drag Race Spaindirected by Lola Ibarreta and Jonathan Ruiz Camino in its fourth edition, has sought out the best Spanish drag through a challenge race. In each program, the contestants have had to pass the different tests proposed by the team to avoid being eliminated and thus be crowned the winner. The queens have faced photo sessions, dances, artistic challenges or musical performances to prove that they are the best in their field. Every week there have been mini challenges and maxi challenges that have tested all their abilities until the final winner is found.

A long international trip

Since arriving at Atresplayer, Drag Race Spain has been a worldwide phenomenonachieving unanimous applause from the public and critics, receiving numerous positive comments from all over the world.

With 16 seasons behind it and several special editions, RuPaul’s Drag Racethe original version, is a phenomenon that goes beyond television. has become an event with thousands of followers all over the world and that has launched dozens of artists to stardom.

The program has been adapted with great success in countries such as Chile, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Holland, France, Italy, Germany, Mexico, Brazil and Sweden. It devastates audiences and social networks wherever it goes.

Drag Race already have 33 Emmy Awards on his shelf, among other awards. In addition to having awarded its host, RuPaul, on several occasions, the format has managed to be awarded in the main category of Best Reality and Competition Program on two occasions.