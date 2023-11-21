Harassment | Aku Hirviniemi apologized for his inappropriate messages – An expert tells what makes people fall into harassment

Inappropriate and disturbing behavior and sexual harassment are caused by at least a couple of things, and the importance of sex education cannot be emphasized enough, says THL’s special expert.

Irrelevant and disturbing behavior and sexual harassment are caused by at least two things: In Finland, sex education is inadequate, and the idea that women and girls are seen as inferior to men still prevails in society.

This is what a special expert of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) says Katriina Bildjuschkin.

Harassment and inappropriate behavior have been in the headlines again when the actor Aku Hirviniemi has been reported to have sent plenty of inappropriate messages to women. Tuesday Hirviniemi apologized for his messages.

From the media as well Stop that Evening News have reported that Hirviniemi has repeatedly behaved inappropriately towards women.

According to media reports, Hirviniemi’s messages to women have had sexual connotations. There have also been pictures and videos in the messages, which Seiska has described as “outrageous”.

In a message published on Instagram, Hirviniemi also apologized to his loved ones and said that he had sought professional help.

Sexual harassment is common in Finland. Recently, UN Women Finland and eeva.fi survey according to 88 percent of Finnish women have experienced sexual harassment during their lifetime.

Women under the age of 35 experience a lot of harassment. Harassment online and receiving unwanted images is especially aimed at young women under the age of 24.

According to media reports, Hirviniemi has also sent inappropriate messages, especially to young women.

THL’s Bildjuschkin believes that harassment is rooted in the strict Finnish culture already because of the ballast of history.

Bildjuschkin does not comment on the Hirviniemi case, but talks about sexual harassment and harassment on a general level. He works with Seri support centers that help those who have experienced sexual violence.

“Rape in marriage was only criminalized in 1994. The new consent-based sexual crimes law only came into force this year. Likewise, the new abortion law. These are extremely fresh things,” Bildjuschkin begins.

“Then, in general, the fact that we think that girls and women are somehow less, as if they are someone’s property. That they have the right to be disturbed,” he continues.

“And then there are people who, for one reason or another, get pleasure from putting others down. Their world of thought is such that the world is for me and I have the right.”

Bildjuschkin’s according to the rampant harassment is also a matter of lack of sexual education.

“If no one has ever told you what to do and what not to do, then a person easily does things incorrectly. Sex education in Finland has been incomplete and weak. This is not an accusation against the teachers and the school, but sex education starts at home,” he says.

When sex education is missing, damage happens, says Bildjuschkin. He compares the phenomenon to driving a car: no parent gives their child without a driver’s license car keys and permission to drive. First, it is ensured that the child has received a driver’s license and has learned the traffic rules.

Instead, when it comes to sex education, a reminder to use contraception may be the only instruction a parent gives their child.

“If you don’t know how to drive, bad things happen at speed. The same applies to sex education. If you don’t know how to deal with another person respectfully, bad things happen,” summarizes Bildjuschkin.

According to Bildjuschkin, sexuality education has not been adequately provided, wanted or understood. However, he believes that the matter will change with the legislation and harassment cases that have become public. The general perception of what is acceptable intercourse and what is not is slowly changing.

“And this does not only apply to men, but to all genders. For example, in the entertainment industry, unfortunately, it is still somehow considered funny if a woman hits a man or squeezes a man from behind.”

What kind of approach is then acceptable and respectful of others? According to Bildjuschkin, speaking is the most important of all.

“You can introduce yourself to someone and say directly that you are attractive and I am interested in you. But if the other person answers that they don’t feel the same way about you, then the matter must be clear. Then it won’t continue.”

According to Bildjuschkin, in unclear situations, you should always open your mouth. You can always ask the other person if I am interpreting you correctly, if the situation feels good, or what the other person’s hopes are.

“You just have to learn how to speak. If we get a new road traffic law, we will have to learn that too. Human relationships are no better than that.”

Many foundations, associations and healthcare services offer discussion help to people who are worried about their own sexual behavior. Such services are offered by, among others, Sexpo and Seritatyö.