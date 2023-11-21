Samahara Lobaton and Bryan Torres got into a fight on a public street a few weeks ago. The program ‘Love and Fire’ showed images of that discussion in which aggression from both parties is seen. After that, the influencer’s boyfriend apologized and confirmed that he still had a relationship with Melissa Klug’s daughter. Despite this incident, the couple has been closer than ever on social media. Now, the heiress of the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ has shared a publication which sparked rumors of marriage.

Are Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres getting married?

Samahara Lobaton She turns 22 years old this Monday, November 20, for this reason, her current partner decided to surprise her with a expensive gift Through her Instagram account, Melissa Klug’s daughter shared with her followers the gift her boyfriend gave her: a bouquet of red roses, a romantic dedication and a ring. Without a doubt, the ring that Jefferson Farfán’s friend gave to Lobatón has generated rumors of a possible marriage.

Samahara Lobatón receives a ring from Bryan Torres on her birthday. Photo: Instagram capture/Samahara Lobatón

Although the heiress of the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ and the singer have not confirmed their engagement, it was known through a report from Reniec that Bryan Torres, 32, is listed as married.

Bryan Torres appears as married in Reniec. Photo: Reniec

What did Bryan Torres say about his street fight with Samahara Lobatón?

Hours after ‘Amor y fuego’ showed some images about the fight between Samahara LobatonandBrian Torresthe salsero decided to speak out through his social networks.

“I deeply regret my behavior after the images released (…) First, I must apologize to her and her family, because under no circumstances should there be any type of aggression. I am not trying to justify my fault (…) I believe that nothing can erase the embarrassing incident that we were involved in,” he pointed

