The leaders (with the last 10 championships won in a row…) remain with a point advantage, but tomorrow Dortmund, away against Augsburg, could overtake them on the penultimate matchday. Leipzig in the Champions League

A collapse. That can be decisive. Bayern Munich lose 3-1 at home to Leipzig and, 90 minutes from the end of the championship, risk being overtaken in the standings by Borussia Dortmund (who will play in Bavaria tomorrow against Augsburg). Tuchel’s side can find themselves shockingly without titles, having won 10 Bundesliga in a row. Goals from Laimer (who should play in Monaco next year) decide in the 65th minute, Nkunku (from a penalty) in the 76th minute and Szoboszlai (again from 11 metres) in the 86th minute. Thus Gnabry’s advantage in the 25th minute was useless. The Red Bull-controlled club qualifies for next season’s Champions League.

The race — Tuchel gives in to criticism and confirms Müller as starter in the 4-1-4-1 formation with also Musiala, Coman and Goretzka behind Gnabry. Despite the importance of the match, both teams attack leaving little room for tactics. The first real chance, however, comes only in the 18th minute: Cancelo serves Musiala, good as before, to trigger Müller. However, Blaswich performed very well on the Bavarian striker’s shot. In the 25th minute the Bavarians moved forward: it was Gnabry who, served by Müller, accelerated and beat the opposing goalkeeper at the near post. Leipzig seems to suffer the psychological backlash, and in the 28th minute risks capitulating again: Musiala’s shot is extremely dangerous, to the point that many fans present cheer convinced it is a goal, but the ball only hits the outside of the net. In a few minutes Leipzig tries first with Nkunku and then with a header from Olmo, but in both cases Sommer is careful. See also Athletics, the surrender of Jacobs: no semifinal of the 100 at the World Cup: "A painful choice". Gold in Kerley, USA hat-trick

The recovery — In the second half the rhythms seem bland, but Bayern, more than manage, shuts down. In the 65th minute the Bavarians take a corner and suffer such a lethal counterattack from Leipzig that it could cost them the title: Nkunku, even with a bit of luck, manages to get the ball to Laimer who beats Sommer coldly. From that moment Bayern disappeared: in the 76th minute Nkunku overtook Pavard but was knocked down in the area by his compatriot. From 11 meters it was the Frenchman who made it 2-1. Tuchel’s team was confused, didn’t create and conceded another penalty in the 86th minute (handball by Mazraoui) which Szoboszlai converted. It ends like this, with Bayern losing. The match and maybe even the primacy. 90 minutes from the end of the championship.

The others — Schalke and Eintracht draw 2-2 and the Gelsenkirchen club will face the last round of the championship in Leipzig (now without any more goals) as third bottom of the class. By keeping the position, he would make a play-off with the third of the second division. Hoffenheim is saved, beating Union Berlin 4-2, who are thus hooked by Freiburg in fourth place. The last team that goes to the Champions League will decide on the last day. For now, the advantage of the Berliners consists of 4 goals on goal difference. Hertha relegated to a 1-1 draw with Bochum. Same result between Bremen and Cologne. See also “The occupied wing” is Mane’s problem in the “Bavarian”!

May 20, 2023 (change May 20, 2023 | 8:52 PM)

