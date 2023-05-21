Agents from the Macaé police station (123rd DP) preventively arrested a woman accused of rape of a vulnerable person on Friday, the 19th, as informed by the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police this Saturday, the 20th. She was captured in the Mirante da Lagoa neighborhood.

Police reported that the woman worked as a nanny for a 2-year-old child. Those responsible began to suspect that something was wrong when noticing “strange behavior” by the child during changing diapers and bathing, and due to “frequent touching of private parts”.

According to the police force, investigations confirmed the abuse during bathing and changing diapers. The criminal began to plan escape, before being arrested pre-emptively.





















