New restrictions have been announced for Easter by the Ministry of Health & Inter-Territorial Health Council.

From March 25 until April 11 only those who live in the same home will be allowed to socialize; Gatherings will be limited to 4 people in public spaces indoors and a maximum of 6 outdoors, who must be from no more than 2 different homes.

Health Minister, Patricia Gómez says the measures has been agreed by the Autonomous Communities in a bid to prevent an increase in infections during the Easter holidays. She also acknowledged that it’s impossible to control meetings inside private homes and urged everyone to be responsible.

The interior spaces of bars and restaurants in Mallorca will reopen on Monday, March 15, but must close at 17:00 and the 22:00 curfew has not been changed.

The new Easter restrictions will be published in the Official State Gazette or BOE on Thursday.

Mobility at Easter

Minister Gómez has proposed that each region be able to tighten its regulations if necessary and she also confirmed that the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands are outside the perimeter fence issued for the rest of the Autonomous Communities at Easter.

Strict controls are still in place at Balearic ports and airports and a negative PCR is required for passengers coming from Autonomous Communities with a cumulative incidence above 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and Minister Gómez says entry for International passengers is limited.

“We have asked for controls to be intensified at airports in the face of passengers making stops. “