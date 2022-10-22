It was not born with Rivera’s “goal-non-goal” in the 1967 derby and not even in ’65 with Tortora at the Domenica Sportiva. Sportweek has discovered in the archives of the Istituto Luce the proof that was invented much earlier by a journalist who escaped the Superga tragedy
For years it has been said that Carlo Sassi invented the football slow motion on 22 October 1967. During the editing of the service relating to the Inter-Milan derby, together with the coach Heron Vitaletti, the RAI journalist noticed that the ball thrown by the Milan player Rivera in occasion of the 1-1 had hit the crossbar first and then fell back to the ground. But not over the line.
#Happy #birthday #slow #motion #years #older #Heres
Leave a Reply