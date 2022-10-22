Even though all voters Northeast had attended the polls in the 1st round, this would not have been enough for Lula to be elected in the 1st round. The PT would have 49.99% of the valid votes and would be one push away (14 thousand votes) from winning.

This is what the projection made by the Power360, considering that 70% of voters who were absent voted for Lula in case of attendance.

The estimate is based on an adaptation of the simulator by statistician Örjan Olsén, a doctor in public communication from Syracuse University and director of Analitica Consulting.

The abstention rate of the Northeast states in the 1st round grew in 2022. It went from 18.8% in the 2018 elections to 19.5% in the current election.

The simulation above shows, however, that the fact that Lula (PT) was not elected in the 1st round cannot be attributed to this increase in the non-attendance rate.

Much has been written about how a rise in abstention could favor Bolsonaro in the 2nd round.

The presidential reelection campaign works with this hypothesis. In the 1st round, he tried to obtain a decision that would limit the transport of voters and inflate abstention in segments that tend to vote more for Lula.

The simulation above shows that, while variations in the abstention rate can, in fact, increase or reduce the advantage of each of the candidates, the effect of this tends to be diluted when considering all the votes in the country.

what would change

If abstention in the Northeast had been zero, the number of valid votes in the country would have risen by 8.3 million. Of these:

Lula – would have 5.8 million votes;

– would have 5.8 million votes; Bolsonaro – would add 1.7 million to its vote;

– would add 1.7 million to its vote; other candidates – 464 thousand votes

This increase, added to the result that actually happened in the other units of the Federation, would make Lula go from 48.43% to 49.99% of valid votes in the 1st round.

As to be elected in the 1st round it is necessary to obtain more than 50% of the valid votes, the election would not have been decided, even in this extreme scenario.

Read below the numbers that were used in this estimate:

2nd round tends to have increased abstention

TSE historical data (Superior Electoral Court) show that abstention in the 2nd round of elections tends to always be higher than in the 1st.

In the 1st stage of the election, 20.95% of voters qualified to vote did not attend.

In 2018, abstention was slightly lower than that recorded this year: 20.3%. At that time, the presidential election also went to the 2nd round – and the rate of those who did not vote rose to 21.2%.

as showed the Power 360, voters with lower levels of education, usually the poorest, are historically the ones who are most absent from the polls. This group is also one of those that now, in 2022, gives Lula a wide advantage. If abstention increases this year, it could be bad news for the PT campaign.

On October 30, with deputies, senators and many governors already elected, 72.8 million Brazilians will need to go back to the polls just to choose the new president. This is because in 15 states the definition of the new local chief executive was already taken on October 2nd.

In the 1st round of the 2022 elections, held on October 2, 14.6 million people in the Southeast did not vote. This number is equivalent to 22% of eligible voters in the most populous region of the country.

The national average of abstention in 2022 was 20.95% – higher than the one recorded 4 years ago (20.3%). This number has grown since 2006.

Methodology

The vote simulations in this text consider that 70% of the impact of abstention will be concentrated on Lula because the poorest and least educated, who vote more for PT, are more present among those who fail to vote. It is not clear, however, that the impact will be that great.

The tested scenarios show what could happen in what the Power 360 considers a limit to the extent to which the increase in abstention could remove votes from the PT.

To calculate the high abstention rate in each unit of the Federation, the Power 360 calculated the average increase in each location between 2014 and 2018. Then, it applied the rate of increase to the abstention observed in each FU in the 1st round.

As the pattern is for states without a governorship contest to have a higher abstention increase than the others in the 2nd round, there was also an increase of 1 percentage point in the final abstention rate of these states.

In the case of the limit scenario of what would be necessary for abstention to nullify Lula’s advantage, the above assumptions were considered plus a linear increase of 6.2 percentage points to the rate projected for all Federation Units in the 2nd round. This scenario, at the national level, would cause an abstention of 28.95%, 8 percentage points above the one verified in the 1st round.

The data used for the calculations of each of the scenarios can be consulted in the links to the tables below: