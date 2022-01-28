Almost untouched, Félicité Island is a private paradise in the Seychelles, in the Indian Ocean. Blending discreetly into the rocky landscape, just 28 residences were built by the Six Senses luxury resort chain.

Two of them, The Sanctuary and Ocean Sounds, accommodate up to ten people, with infinity pools and 300 degree views of the crystal-clear ocean. Any one of them—or rather a fraction of each—can be yours.



SEYCHELLES In the larger photo, The Sanctuary residence, which accommodates ten people. Above, Seascape and its incredible view of the Indian Ocean. Photo: Disclosure

That’s because the Zil Pasyon development is part of the Six Senses group’s investment program, which offers property owners tax benefits in addition to leasing through a pool managed by the network. Information by email: residences@sixsenses.com.

(Note published in issue 1258 of Dinheiro Magazine)