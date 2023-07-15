Hanu, who is known as the icon of civil work in the southeast of the Kingdom, has the courage to raise issues of concern to rural women in order to reveal the extent of the suffering of this group in remote areas and the extent of their needs, especially in the field of health, education and work.

At the age of 62, Hanu represents a unique case thanks to her unrelenting struggle and unparalleled selflessness in her endeavors to find solutions to empower rural women of their rights, and push for their involvement in all fields.

Break the chains of isolation

9 years ago, Moroccans got to know Hanu Omaroush when she sent a letter to the Moroccan monarch, King Mohammed VI, inviting him to visit her village and her hometown in the province of Tinghir, southeast of the Kingdom, to find out about the reality of the region.

Her call was made through a television interview, and it was widely spread, and contributed, as she said, to shedding light on her unique personality at the national level, and allowed her to communicate her voice, and through it the voice of the mountain woman, to all parts of the Kingdom.

Hanno added, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that her step received wide interaction and was greatly appreciated inside and outside her village, which motivated her to make more efforts to convey the voice of that group of women who spend most of their day working hard in the mountains, and do not have all their basic rights.

Hanno continues that, by virtue of her close contact with this fragile reality, she has been involved in many meetings at the local, national and international levels as well, to express her positions boldly, and to publicize the suffering of village women.

The Voice of the Mountain Women

At the age of 12 and only 5 days after her marriage, Hanu found herself a divorced woman, and since then she has decided to take it upon herself to defend the causes of marginalized village women.

Hanno says that her marriage at a young age and the suffering caused by her divorce after that, constituted the fuel that ignited the sense of struggle inside her, as her first demand was to prevent the marriage of minors under the legal age.

Hanno’s interest in the status of rural women was not arbitrary, as she stresses that her focus on this stems from her personal experience during which she experienced difficulties in accessing education, transportation, treatment, and other basic rights that remained unattainable in her village.

The Amazigh fighter acknowledges the improvement of the situation in her region in recent years, stressing the importance of providing decent living conditions for villagers in general and rural women in particular, by creating jobs and improving the infrastructure.

to the world of politics

Hanu’s desire to contribute to social development in her region was associated with her ambition to break into the world of politics, which was actually achieved after her election in 2021 as a member of the local council of the village of Talmi in the Tinghir region.

The lady stresses that the position enabled her to read books and from multiple angles on the situation in the region, and to get involved with the rest of the components of the sensor in a participatory framework in finding solutions.

She stresses that recent years have witnessed greater interest in the development of rural areas thanks to programs designed to reduce social disparities, calling for the need to make more efforts in the belief that fairness to rural women is at the core of achieving social justice.

The human rights activist stands on a tangible change in the reality of the women and youth of the region compared to previous years, based on what she has begun to perceive among them in terms of their involvement in defending their rights and demanding development in their regions.

Representation of Morocco in China

In 2018, Hanno was named the ambassador of civil citizenship, and she was chosen to represent Morocco within an official delegation that visited China to attend an international meeting.

She says that this experience constituted an important station in her life, as it allowed her to learn about the conditions of women in other countries, and the visit, which included a number of Chinese cities, culminated in the signing of agreements to support rural women and push for improving their conditions.

Hanno calls for the need to pay more attention to rural women, and to create job opportunities that guarantee them a decent life, while encouraging them to enter the world of politics in order to defend their rights like men.