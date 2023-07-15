The Austrians took the lead in the fourth minute. Xavi Simons put PSV at the same level with a used penalty kick in the fourteenth minute. Barely two minutes later, Pepi scored his first goal for PSV. The striker has been taken over from FC Groningen.

Pepi only played the first half. After an hour, Simons, Joey Veerman, Jordan Teze and keeper Walter Benítez, among others, were taken to the side.

PSV had started preparations for the new season last week with a defeat. The Belgian Sint-Truiden was too strong at sports complex De Herdgang in Eindhoven: 1-2. That was the debut of trainer Peter Bosz, Pepi did not play yet.