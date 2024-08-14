Returning home to live a quiet end to his career, this 35-year-old could live one last experience in the Barcelonaone of the biggest clubs in the world. And it is a request from Hansi Flick who knows him well, according to Sports World .
Although he has just terminated his contract with Croatian side Hajduk Split, Ivan Perisic, a Croatian international with 134 caps (33 goals), was asked by his former coach at Bayern Munich to sign for FC Barcelona. Together they won the Bundesliga and the 2020 Champions League.
At 35, the winger has had a great career. He was a finalist at the 2018 World Cup, won two Bundesliga titles (one with Borussia Dortmund, one with Bayern), and won titles at Wolfsburg and Inter Milan.
He could help his former coach, who needs experience and reliability in the winger position. It remains to be seen whether after six months in a Croatian championship much weaker than La Liga and the Champions League he will be able to live up to expectations.
In addition to Ivan Perisic, in recent days there has been talk that Kingsley Coman (announced at Paris Saint Germain) could also land at Barça. The Frenchman and the Croatian could thus join their former coach and another former Bavarian, Robert Lewandowski.
Hostilities begin on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. in Valencia for Barça, who will begin their league season at the Mestalla Stadium.
