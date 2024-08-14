At 35, the winger has had a great career. He was a finalist at the 2018 World Cup, won two Bundesliga titles (one with Borussia Dortmund, one with Bayern), and won titles at Wolfsburg and Inter Milan.

He could help his former coach, who needs experience and reliability in the winger position. It remains to be seen whether after six months in a Croatian championship much weaker than La Liga and the Champions League he will be able to live up to expectations.

❗️ In Croatia they claim that Flick has called Perisic to sign for Barça 📌 The 35-year-old veteran winger has just terminated his contract with Hajduk Split and would arrive on a free transferhttps://t.co/9lDXS7GQSX — Sports World (@mundodeportivo) August 13, 2024

Hostilities begin on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. in Valencia for Barça, who will begin their league season at the Mestalla Stadium.