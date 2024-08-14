Among Us developer InnerSloth has announced a collaboration with Dungeons and Dragons web series Critical Role.

This collaboration means players can now bedeck their little space beans with a number of items worn by those intrepid members from Vox Machina, Mighty Nein, or Bells Hells. I am talking about Artagan’s Incredible Brows Visor or the Dust of Deliciousness Nameplate, to name but two.

“Getting to work alongside the wonderful crew of the hit TTRPG show Critical Role to bring some of their magic to Among Us for Gilmore’s Curious Cosmicube has been mind blowing,” InnerSloth he said. “Be sure to go to our in-game store and spend some Stars before the Cosmicube is gone.”

Let’s Play Among Us: MORE MUNGUSING! ft. Outside Xbox, Outside Xtra, Dicebreaker & Elle Osili-Wood!Watch on YouTube

As for when that Cosmicube will be gone, that will be 12th November at 8am UK time.

Once those Among Us players have purchased the Cosmicube, they can work towards obtaining these following themed items:

Artagan’s Cloak Skin

Artagan’s Hair Hat

Artagan’s Incredible Brows Visor

Chetney’s Eyebrows Visor

Chetney’s Headband Hat

Chetney’s Tracksuit Skin

Dust of Deliciousness Nameplate

FCG’s Noggin Hat

Fearne’s Dress Skin

Fearne’s Hair Hat

Jester’s Dress Skin

Jester’s Horns Hat

Laudna’s Dress Skin

Laudna’s Hair Skin

Mister Pet

Mollymauk’s Garb Skin

Mollymauk’s Horns Hat

Moons Over Exandria Nameplate

Nott’s Cloak Skin

Nott’s Hood Hat

Nott’s Mask Visor

Orthax Manifested Hat

Pet Pâté

Scanlan’s Hand Hat

Sprinkle is “Fine” Hat

Teatime with Caduceus Nameplate

The Nine Eyes of Lucien Nameplate

Vax’s Armour Skin

Vax’s Hair Hat

In addition to all these new threads, there is also a new kill animation (which you can see in the header above). To get this animation, players will need to equip all of Chetney’s items like an Impostor.



Image credit: InnerSloth

This collaboration with Critical Role comes ahead of cast member Ashley Johnson’s role as “Purple” in the upcoming Among Us animated series.

We first got word of this Among Us adaptation last year. On its announcement, we were given a general overview that read: “Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.”

Since then, famous faces such as Elijah Wood, Wayne Knight and, of course, Johnson have been announced as voicing various crewmembers.

Back in February of this year, InnerSloth and CBS Studios shared a small teaser for the animated series with an image showing an empty cafeteria with pizzas and balloons adorned by a banner that reads: “We’re not dead.” Well, actually, it said “We’re dead”, thanks to an ominous splatter of blood down the middle of the banner.

Hmm, seems sus.