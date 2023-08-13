Singer Lada Dance, injured in a recent accident, underwent a second operation. Director of the artist Sergey Pudovkin on Saturday, August 12, told Izvestia how she feels after surgery.

“Now Lada is in a state that does not allow her to communicate, make videos. Some kind of comment, well, this is completely, unfortunately, probably not a quick story. This is due to the repeated operation, this is due to the rather delicate and complex work of facial surgery. We need mimic immobility, ”commented Pudovkin.

The director of the artist said that the attending physicians give optimistic forecasts. The artist herself also looks to the future with a positive attitude, despite the upcoming new painful rehabilitation for her soon.

“This will not be the story of one day and not one week, but she is ready for this rehabilitation. I am absolutely sure that her energy, her drive, her will to live and faith in everything good will give an absolutely positive result, ”the producer said.

Pudovkin also noted that the artist has always had an optimistic view of the situation even in the most difficult moments. So, on the day of the accident, she maintained a positive attitude on the way to the hospital and was confident in a successful outcome.

“Apparently, on adrenaline, on shock, on some kind of internal composure, she said: “Seryozha, don’t worry. Yes, I’m going to the hospital, but everything will be fine, we’ll still dance.” And after this phrase, I was in an absolutely calm mood, ”the producer recalled about the day of the accident.

He said that fear for the artist still came to him later – along with the realization of what had happened. However, calmness, according to the director of the singer, returns the thought of the high professionalism of the doctors who are now engaged in restoring the health of Lada Dance.

Earlier, on August 5, the singer Lada Dance got into an accident in the suburbs on the M-2 highway. Three cars collided, one of which had a Lada Dance in the back seat. The singer was returning from Domodedovo airport towards her house on Rublyovka.

On the same day, the artist was taken to the hospital, her condition was assessed as serious. According to Pudovkin, a helicopter of the medical service and the Ministry of Emergency Situations was required for hospitalization.

August 6 Lada Dance was transferred from the clinical hospital. N.N. Burdenko to one of the private clinics in the Moscow region. The director of the artist said that the singer suffered a hip injury, a head injury and numerous bruises. Also, according to him, the car in which Lada Dance was located crashed into a car that had previously been in an accident, the artist was not driving, but was in the back seat.

On August 7, doctors diagnosed the singer with speech difficulty.

The next day, August 8, Pudovkin said that Dance intends to sue the company in whose car she got into an accident. According to him, the transport company did not provide security measures. The preliminary amount of the claim will be 12 million rubles.

On the same day, it became known that the singer had a second operation on her face.