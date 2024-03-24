Hans Nijland (63) will stand as a candidate for the presidency of the KNVB at the request of the Supporters Collective Netherlands. This makes the former general manager of FC Groningen a rival candidate for the much-discussed Frank Paauw. The extraordinary association meeting of the KNVB was recently postponed from March 28 to May 27.
