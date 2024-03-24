Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/24/2024 – 17:37

Appointed as the head of a 'structural' corruption scheme at the Homicide Police Station in Rio, the former head of the Civil Police Rivaldo Barbosa made a 'demand' during the planning of the murder of councilor Marielle Franco, designed and commissioned by the Brazão brothers, according to the Federal Police. He demanded that the parliamentarian not be executed on her way to or from the Rio de Janeiro City Council, because the political connotation of the murder would be highlighted.

The information was revealed by former PM Ronnie Lessa, named as the author of the shots that killed Marielle and driver Anderson Gomes, in March 2018. Lessa told investigators that he heard the 'demand' from Domingos Brazão, advisor to the Court of Auditors of the State of Rio. According to the whistleblower, Domingos 'made it very clear that he (Rivaldo) is carte blanche' for the crime'.

“He makes it very clear that he (Rivaldo) has carte blanche, that pre-paid is much better than settling before the crime, you know, you settle the crime beforehand than waiting for a boat, those were his terms. It’s better to pre-pay than to fight for a boat, because the boat is more expensive”, Lessa narrated to Operation Murder Inc. investigators.

Lessa said she felt quite 'firm' after Domingos reported Rivaldo's involvement in planning Marielle's murder, due to the 'magnitude of the thing'. “You are dealing with the director of DH. If the director of DH makes a demand like that, in my opinion he already has a line drawn to divert the subject. Because if it can't be like that there in the City Council, it's precisely to avoid attracting attention from who: councillors. So if it comes from home it could be for any other reason, maybe that’s what he was going to outline.”

The whistleblower narrated that he agreed to kill Marielle because the Brazão brothers expressly stated that the then head of the PCERJ Homicide Division had contributed to the preparation of the crime, actively collaborating in the construction of the execution plan and ensuring that there would be no repressive action on the part of the Police. Civil'.

“After the execution of the crimes, Rivaldo, who had taken on the role of Chief of Police at PCERJ, appointed delegate Giniton Lages for the investigations, agreeing with the police authority that the investigations should be conducted in such a way as not to reveal the masterminds of the crime. crime”, argued the Attorney General’s Office when agreeing with the arrests of Rivaldo and the Brazão brothers, carried out this Sunday, 24.