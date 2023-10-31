Hanko boat accident | The boat driver received a prison sentence, a 12-year-old girl died in a boat accident in Hanko

A 12-year-old girl died and her father was injured when a boat participating in a speed test collided with a public boat.

A year The 2020 boat accident at the Poker Run event in Hanko resulted in sentences for two boat drivers and two representatives of the event organizer on Tuesday.

The court sentenced the 46-year-old driver who crashed into the public boat to five months of suspended imprisonment. The man’s sentence was for endangering traffic safety, causing death and causing injury.

Another boat driver and two representatives of the organizer received fines.

The prosecutor also demanded punishments for two other representatives of the organizer, but the court acquitted them of the charges.

The case was handled by the Maritime Court in Helsinki District Court. In addition to two judges, the composition of the court included two sea captains as experts.

Accident happened at a speed measurement event on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

A 12-year-old girl watching the event in a public boat died and her father was injured when a boat participating in the speed measurement collided with the boat.

The boats that took part in the speed measurement left the harbor towards the starting point, less than two kilometers away, but one of the boats still went to refuel at the distribution station after the start.

The boat that was refueling drove onto the roadway in the middle of the speed measurement run. It caused wake waves that were hit by another speeding boat. As a result of hitting the waves, the driver lost control of the boat and crashed into a RIB open boat in the audience.

There were three adults, a 12-year-old child and a dog on board the public boat. Its driver was not suspected of a crime.

Prosecutor demanded that all the defendants be punished for serious crimes, but the district court considered them basic rather than serious. Some of the charges were completely rejected by the court.

According to the court, the boat driver who created the aftershocks was guilty of endangering traffic safety, but was acquitted of the charges of causing death and causing injury. He was punished with 40 daily fines, which add up to a total of 1,560 euros to be paid.

According to maritime law, he must have realized that he was causing a big wake on the speedway. In addition, he should have understood that the tail wave can cause a dangerous situation when driving at speed.

The most severe punishment was given to another boat driver, who drove into the stern wave and crashed into a public boat. According to the court, he did not watch the waves well enough and did not take the characteristics of his boat into account.

Two the organizer’s representative was convicted of wrongful death and wrongful death.

According to the court, they were responsible for the fact that the safety areas of the track for speed measurement races had remained too small and the public was allowed to watch the event too close to the track.

The organizers’ representatives were fined 50 days. For one, 1,100 and 2,050 euros will be paid based on their income.