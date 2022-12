Cooking & Eating Don’t serve champagne in a flute: ‘Then you might as well drink 7up’

Worldwide, a bottle of the largest champagne brand Moët & Chandon pops open every second, known for the black bow with the red seal. Nevertheless, according to champagne connoisseurs, it is worth choosing a different bottle. And pay attention to how you serve champagne, because according to those same connoisseurs we always do it wrong.