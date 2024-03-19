In Argentina There is a great love for football. In fact, they claim that the inhabitants of that part of the world “breathe” football. For sample a button: on the social network Tik Tok is viral Fran, a 7-year-old boy, who is loyal fan of the Talleres club.

Little Fran has appeared in several videos on said social network, in which he professes his love for the club from the Argentine city of Córdoba. The boy even coined a battle phrase that distinguishes him wherever he goes: “Hold on, Talleres!”

The “Hang in there, Workshops!” is the closing of a phrase that has also made him known: “They never win, we do win on Saturday, Hold on Workshops!”

The 'mini fan of the T', as he is also known, tries to accompany his team in the games they play. Obviously, he follows his team with one or more adults from his family, who are also Talleres fans.

Fran is also already famous in the media. Journalists interview him to tell them where his great hobby comes from, despite his young age. He responds that he is a fan of Talleres, “since I was born, since I was little they took me to the field.”

@todonoticias “MY FRIENDS ARE HAPPY TO HAVE A FAMOUS FRIEND❤” Fran is seven years old and is a Talleres fan. The T minifan told us what his dream is, who made him a fan and what he felt when he met his idols. ♬ original sound – TN – All News “>

“For me, Workshops is a feeling because I know all the songs from Talleres!” said Fran, who has been invited by the club's directors to meet the team's players.

The little boy says that everyone on the street greets him and his schoolmates tell him that they are glad to have a famous friend. Fran dreams of having a Workshops channel.

