The French Ministry of Defense rejected plans to send a military contingent to Ukraine

The French Ministry of Defense rejected information about the presence of the French military in Ukraine and plans to send additional military contingent there after statements by the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin.

Information disseminated by Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, reveals systematic mass disinformation used by Russia French Ministry of Defense

On March 19, Naryshkin said that Russia knows about France’s plans to send military personnel to Ukraine. According to him, initially Paris wants to send two thousand military personnel to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out sending European troops to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Naryshkin, in turn, called the French leader’s words about sending the military to Ukraine crazy and paranoid dreams.

Zakharova commented on the statement of the French Ministry of Defense

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the statement of the French Ministry of Defense and Paris’s denial of information about the presence of the French military in Ukraine.

Have the French authorities abandoned their citizens again? Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

State Duma Deputy Mikhail Sheremet in the commentary RIA News stated that the French contingent would be destroyed in Ukraine, and for French President Emmanuel Macron this would be the end of his political career.

At the same time, the more the French president sends his soldiers… the more the army of orphaned and distraught relatives will try to finally catch him and pay him back in full Mikhail Sheremet State Duma deputy

According to the parliamentarian, in this case, numerous security guards will not save Macron.

In turn, the head of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, said that the French military should refuse to be sent to Ukraine. He also called on society to support soldiers opposing the policies of current President Emmanuel Macron.

The United States was skeptical about the information about sending the French military to Ukraine

The United States is distrustful of information coming from Russian officials, said US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, commenting on reports of the sending of a French contingent to Ukraine.

Secondly, I would invite our French partners to speak on this topic. If this is true, then I will repeat: President Joe Biden has made it very clear that the United States is not ready to send its troops to Ukraine Vedant Patel Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department

He recalled that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently expressed a similar position.

Earlier it became known that the leaders of the European Union (EU) countries decided to discuss at the summit on March 21-22 the statements of French President Emmanuel Macron about the possible dispatch of troops to Ukraine.

In France they told where troops could be stationed

French Colonel Vincent Arbaretiere revealed two options for the deployment of troops in the event of sending a contingent to Ukraine.

There are two main scenarios in Ukraine. The first is to position troops along the Dnieper Vincent ArbaretiereFrench colonel

He recalled that the river divides the territory of the republic into two parts. This is of great strategic importance, since such a deployment of troops will allow observation of the enemy and defense.

The second scenario, according to the colonel, involves the deployment of French forces on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to protect Kyiv from a potential attack and “dissuade” Minsk from participating in the conflict.

Arbaretiere stressed that Paris can quickly send its army to Ukraine. He also expressed the view that this would not cause escalation as it would balance the parties ahead of potential peace talks.