The Dutch handball players have failed in the quarter-finals of the world championship. Norway, playing at home, has often been the tormentor of the Dutch team at the major tournaments, won 29-23 in Trondheim.

The defeat was only the first for national coach Per Johansson's team at the World Cup, but it was a sensitive one. The previous six matches had all ended in big victories, but reigning world champion Norway was not surprised.

The Netherlands can now prepare for competitions for the insignificant fifth to eighth place. Small consolation is that the 2019 world champion has secured a place at the Olympic qualifying tournament in April 2024. With four goals each, Dione Housheer and Angela Malestein were top scorers on the Dutch side. Stine Skogrund makes nine for Norway.

Scandinavian handball superpower

The Dutch team has lost more often to the Scandinavian handball superpower. For example, Norway won against the Dutch team in the finals of the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship and kept the Netherlands from winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. At the 2019 World Cup, where the Netherlands won historic gold, the Dutch team recorded a rare victory over Norway in the group stage.

Nevertheless, there was great confidence in advance that there would be a good outcome, precisely because the victories had always been so sovereign. The Dutch team also started the match strongly. This was partly thanks to goalkeeper Yara ten Holte, who, in her first serious action, immediately stopped a penalty throw from Norwegian star Nora Mørk and immediately returned the ball. She took care of the 4-2 herself.

The lead was short-lived. Even though the coverage was good, Norway's was better. The Dutch players had difficulty scoring and goalkeeper Silje Solberg usually stopped the effort. The home team, encouraged by 9,000 fanatical fans, threw the ball into the goal a little easier and ran out to 12-7.

In the second half, the Netherlands was able to join in the first ten minutes and the team came back to 15-16. Housheer distinguished himself and the young Zoë Sprengers also scored a few nice times from the left corner, but Norway suddenly got the spirit and, in a phase when the Dutch team was a bit searching, ended up with 20-15. The Netherlands continued to fight to close the deficit, but time and again Norway held on at the back and continued to score themselves. (AP)