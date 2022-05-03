We talked about it for a long time, analyzed the alternatives and tried to understand how much André Onana is already ready to be the undisputed owner of Inter. Now, however, the verdict is winding down: Samir Handanovic is traveling quickly towards an annual contract renewal with a double personal goal. The captain will want to fight again for Simone Inzaghi’s first goalkeeper position and will also have the “corporate” task of allowing the new Cameroonian entry to settle in the best possible way, recovering from the semi-inactivity season.

The Slovenian has in fact now accepted the new doctrine of the Nerazzurri goal and is ready to share the apartment with his future colleague. This is why he practically said yes to the scissoring on the salary which will go from 4.2 million to about 3 million. How much Samir is needed by the Nerazzurri was said ruthlessly in the last week of the championship: after the cataclysm in Bologna, Handa was put back on his feet in Udine, where he continued to protect the residual dreams of a second star. Next year, however, he will do more like Cicero: the comfort of Onana’s landing in the new world depends above all on him. Then, as (almost) always, meritocracy will decide the rest. The captain has already warned the future roommate: “Nobody can guarantee whether someone will be the owner or the bench. The pitch decides it.”