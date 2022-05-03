Last weekend there was news about the closing of the theaters eSport And LAN by the Customs and Monopoly Agency following a complaint by the entrepreneur Sergio Milesi who operates in the slot rooms.

But now comes the clarification from the ADM which clarifies how there was misinformation. The eSport and LAN halls closed in total would be only three as they presented serious irregularities. “To demonstrate the lack of truthfulness of the information disseminated by some recipients of the measures, in one of the 4 cases checked, the commercial operator exhibited and made available to the inspectors the administrative documentation currently recognized as correct for the exercise of game in the LAN room. This allowed the Games Management to recognize the legitimacy of the activity carried out by the private entity and, therefore, to conclude the administrative inspection without any accounting or administrative significance.“reads the statement.

“In the other three cases, ADM has instead drawn up administrative seizure reports pursuant to law 689/81, for the equipment intended for gaming, without any form of authorization, license, non-constitutive concession, permit or clearance in any case. named. In particular, in one of these three cases, the same operator, at the time of submitting the certified notification of the start of activity to the municipal body, declared to install video games which, however, were completely without certification and authorizing titles.“.

“By reason of the foregoing, it follows that all sector events, including thematic fairs and gaming in the LAN rooms themselves, are in no way prejudiced if carried out in compliance with the sector rules and that the news disseminated they do not respond to the reality of the facts“.

“In this sense, the Customs and Monopolies Agency provides correct information to economic operators who, in a highly technological context, want to invest legally and responsibly in the sector, thus guaranteeing the development of the entertainment industry and free entrepreneurial initiative“.

Source: ADM