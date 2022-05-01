For the trip to Udine, in his Udine, Samir Handanovic is rediscovered desired. An absence was enough to make the Nerazzurri world understand how important the captain is: because there can always be better, but also worse. Inter experienced the worst with the defeat in Bologna and with the smooth shot of Ionut Radu, now we have to chase: the imperative is not to make mistakes from here to the end, then we’ll see.