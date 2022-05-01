The Xiaomi GamePad Elite Edition is designed for mobile devices, Smart TVs and PCs.

Years ago Xiaomi It became one of the reference technology brands and since then it has not stopped expanding into new markets. The company has launched everything from large televisions perfect for gaming to mobile gaming, but this time, it has been your new game controller the one that has managed to get our attention.

The minimalist design of Xiaomi GamePad Elite Edition reminds us a lot of dual shock 4the successful PS4 controller, although with a very interesting change: the distribution of joysticks, crosshead and buttons seems inspired by the xbox. As our colleagues from Xatakathe joysticks are made by ALPS, used by the DualShock 4, DualSense, and Xbox One controllers, among others.

Includes two triggers at the base of the controllerThe Xiaomi GamePad Elite Edition places its steering levers in asymmetrical positionwhile the layout of the buttons shares nomenclature and position with Xbox (A/B/X/Y). The crosshead is presented as a directional pad similar to what we have seen on the Xbox Series X|S controls or the Xbox Elite controller. In addition, it includes two triggers at the base of the command that are added to the superior LB/RB/LT/RT.

It also has gyro sensor InvenSense six-axis with a haptic feedbackconnectivity Bluetooth in the 5 and 2.4 GHz bands and will be “compatible with multiple systems”, including Windows, Steam, Smart TVs based on Android TV and Android devices such as mobile phones and tablets, although we do not know if It will be compatible with some console. The Xiaomi GamePad Elite Edition will hit the market with a price close to 60 euros (399 yuan) and the company will also market a phone holder compatible with the controller. We still do not have an international date or price.

