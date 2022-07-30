The improvements of the McLaren they also found confirmation on Hungaroring Saturday. The Woking team, constantly in the top-10 in Hungary, even clawed the second row thanks to Lando’s capital qualification Norris, at ease in the curves of Mogyorod since Friday. The Brit certainly could not have achieved more than fourth place, and in fact he commented with satisfaction on his performance.

“Fulfilled? Yes a lot. I am ahead of my main opponents. I’m in 4th place on the grid, it’s my best qualifying of the season and being under four tenths of a second from pole is great news for McLaren. We are improving and this result proves it. We are making progress and this is always important for the future. The car we have this weekend is the same as last weekend. The same thing happened to Mercedes: last week he was one second from pole and today George (Russell, nda) part in front. This shows how it all depends on the tracks: each team expresses itself differently on each track“, The Briton told Sky Sport F1. “This weekend we were able to unleash the potential of the car more. We found a setup that made us go faster and that’s why we did better qualifying. I hope to be able to continue tomorrow with the same pace. It will be difficult to go to the race as we did today, but also for those who will be behind it will be difficult to overtake me. I hope to have a nice, clean Grand Prix, to be alone: ​​this will have fun“.