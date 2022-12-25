This 2022 coming to an end was the last year since Sebastian Vettel in Formula 1. After spending more than five decades around the world competing in Grand Prix, winning four world titles and becoming the third most successful driver ever by number of races won, the German ex Red Bull and Ferrari has chosen to hang up his helmet on the nail and to focus on the family and on a future that has yet to be written. In fact, it is not clear whether Vettel will want to remain in the world of engines and perhaps even in Formula 1 itself. Certainly the Milton Keynes team, with which Vettel hoisted himself to the top of the world, would be very ready to welcome him back as manager.

Regardless of what the four-times world champion’s next engagement will be, Vettel leaves a beautiful memory and many personal ties in the world of Formula 1. One of these unites him with the other dominator of this era of motorsport: Lewis Hamilton. After having been proud adversaries in the peak years of their sporting parable, in fact, Vettel and Hamilton have become very close on a human level, driven by the common desire to use the Circus as a platform through which to send messages on topics that are also very distant from motorsport , but always linked to respect for human rights, minorities and the defense of the environment.

“I think everyone will miss Seb – Hamilton declared in an interview with the English channel Channel 4 – i am really grateful and honored to have the relationship i have with him. He is a man who really keeps his word. Full of integrity. Generally very kind, full of humility but also compassion. He is one of the few riders who stands up for something. What other rider here has really fought for something other than himself? It is something to be admired in a human being. He will be missed on the track – concluded the seven-time world champion – I think he’s probably one of the few riders I’ll always be close to. We’ll still be friends in 20 or 30 years.”.